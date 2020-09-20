Mpika-Nabwalya Road Works Progressing Well – RDA

Mpika ~ Sun, 20 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Road Development Agency (RDA) Director Communications and Corporate Affairs Masuzyo Ndhlovu has commended China Henan Cooperation Group for the works so far done along the 118 Mpika-Nabwalya road in Muchinga Province.

Mr. Ndhlovu, who is on a media tour of road projects in Muchinga Province, said the Mpika-Nabwalya road was of economic value hence RDAs resolve to speed up the project.

“Government through the RDA wants to ensure that this project is speeded up. There are more benefits that will come with a good road in this very productive area,” Mr Ndhlovu said.

Muchinga Province Senior Engineer Wanzi Zulu said Government recently released K21 million towards works on the Mpika-Nabwalya road.

He said works had reached Kilometre 52 and was positive that more progress would be recorded before the rainy season.

China Henan Cooperation Group Mpika-Nabwalya road Site Manager Mr Zhiguo You commended the Government for the commitment exhibited in funding the project.

Mr. Zhiguo said three subcontractors had so far been engaged on the project and that more employment opportunities would be availed to the locals.