Opinion | HH Responds

Lusaka ~ Sat, 19 Sept 2020

By Editor

In response to President Edgar Lungu who said UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is afraid of him, the opposition leader says:

He has arrested me 15 times

He blocks me from campaigning

He doesn’t show up to debate with me

His entire campaign is about HH.

Who is afraid of who?

This was a posting on his Facebook page.

First, Mr HH is missing one thing: President Lungu does not run the Zambia Police Service. The police are guided by the laws on which anyone can be arrested at any time if those laws are flouted. How can it be Mr Lungu?

Secondly, Mr Hichilema is misguided when he accuses President Lungu of blocking him to campaign. How possible is that? How are his friends in opposition moving around mobilising? Mr Harry Kalaba of the DP, Mr Chishimba Kambwili of NDC and Mr Fred M’membe of the Socialist Party are always in the field, traversing the breadth and width of this country canvassing for votes. Nobody is stopping Mr Hichilema from doing the same. We’re 100% sure that he’ll be left to go about his business without trouble as long as the rules and guidelines are followed.

Where there’s a problem is when people deliberately do things against the law to find a scapegoat for their own lapses. Mr Hichilema’s own party members have been complaining about his approach to politics where he wanted to do things the boardroom way. He couldn’t move around to meet people in communities until his members voiced out. So today, it should be President Lungu to blame?

Wasn’t Mr Hichilema freely campaigning in Northern and Luapula without any hindrance? There’s even evidence to this effect as pictures of his huge rallies are there in the public domain. So how is he stopped from campaigning?

Self criticism is very important for all leaders, not only Mr Hichilema but Mr Lungu as well. Where they go wrong, they must acknowledge that and find a way of making things right. Blaming others for their own lapses is weakness.

And then he says President Lungu won’t avail himself for a debate with him. Is that something serious to even expend our energies on?

Lastly, he talks about President Lungu’s campaigns being about him. What a misrepresentation! President Lungu’s reference to him during campaigns was because of his serious accusations that the Head of State wants to kill him. How does he expect President Lungu to keep quiet when he cried “Lungu wants to kill me” when he’s only afraid of his own shadows? How would he peacefully move about to campaign and even go to an extent of insulting if anyone truly wanted to kill him?