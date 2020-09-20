Phase 2 Of Mobile NRC Issuance Begins Today

Lusaka ~ Sun, 20 Sept 2020

Government has launched the second phase of the Mobile National Registration card issuance exercise.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said the exercise will start today, 20th September 2020 and will run for forty days.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka on Saturday, Mr Kampyongo disclosed that the program is earmarked to issue 730,000 NRCs in five provinces which includes, Lusaka, Central, Muchinga, Western and Southern.

He said exercise must not be politicized.

Mr. Kampyongo further explained that phase one of the Mobile registration exercise which covered North Western, Northern, Eastern and Luapula provinces was a success.

He has since warned the public to desist from interfering with the ongoing exercise.

Mr Kampyongo further said Government will not entertain abuse of children by parading them with NRCs which were issued to adults with the view to discredit the exercise.