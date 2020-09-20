President Lungu Regards Zambians In Diaspora As Important Resource For Development – Mwamba

Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba says President Edgar Lungu regards Zambians working in the Diaspora as an important resource for national development.

Mr. Mwamba, who is also Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the African Union, encouraged Zambians working abroad to maximize their contribution towards the country’s economic development.

He was speaking during the 11th edition of the Mwape Peer Awards that recognizes Zambians who have excelled in their different professions and have made an impact in their communities.

Ambassador Mwamba said Zambia had shifted its foreign policy from traditional to economic diplomacy with a view of attracting more economic investments and partnerships for the country.

He said the Government’s decision to establish the Diaspora policy was testimony of government’s commitment of ensuring that Zambians abroad are not left out of the country’s development agenda.

The Ambassador further requested Zambians in the Diaspora to promote trade and investment opportunities to attract more investment in the country.

He also said Zambia was privileged to host the African Union body, the Economic Social Cultural Council (ECOSOCC), that promotes diaspora relations with member states.

Ambassador Mwamba urged Zambians abroad to see how they can exploit the relationship with the African Union through ECOSOCC.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia, Inutu Mupango Mwanza.