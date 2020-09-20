South African Envoy To Spain Pays Glowing Tribute To KK

South African Ambassador to Spain, Thenjiwe Mthinso, says Zambia’s First Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda played a critical role in the liberation struggle of her country.

Speaking during the Political /Liberation Heritage Virtual Dialogue televised live on SABC and monitored by the Zambian High Commission in South Africa, Ambassador Mthinso said Dr Kaunda was at pains to unite the liberation movement.

She said Dr Kaunda was committed to ensure the African National Congress (ANC )and Pan Africanist Congress (PAC )united as the division that existed had weakened the struggle of the liberation movement.

Ambassador Mthinso, who was also one of the veteran members in the liberation struggle and uMkhonto we Sizwe, added that Dr Kaunda had acknowledge that Zambian’s freedom was meaningless if its neighbours were not liberated.

She said Zambia housed the headquarters of the ANC and established refugee camps while land was given to them to produce food during the struggle.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Major General Jackson Miti, said it was good that Dr Kaunda’s role during the liberation struggle was being appreciated.

Maj Gen Miti said Zambia and South Africa will continue to enjoy good bilateral relations as both countries have shared rich history.

This is according to a statement issued by first secretary press and public relations at the Zambian mission in Pretoria, Naomi Nyawali.