TWINS WIN LEADERSHIP AND MEDIA EXCELLENCE AWARDS IN USA

Zambia’s celebrated twin brothers Joel and Noel Mwanza have won the 2020 Mwape Peer Awards in Leadership and Media Excellence categories.

The duo scooped the Leadership Award following their life changing path that has touched hundreds of people in Zambia.

On the other hand, Joel won a Media Excellence award through his role of child reporting on Muvi TV’s Zkids News.

The Mwape Peer Awards are USA based Awards which honour some of Africa’s unsung heroes and heroines who have played pivotal roles in their respective countries.

The 11th Mwape Peer Awards were held in USA and Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to Africa Union, His Excellencey Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba was the Guest of Honor.