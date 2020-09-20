The Zambia Under-15 national team has arrived in Egypt where they are expected to play Zamalek in an international friendly match.
The team touched town at Cairo International Airport 52 minutes past midnight and was recieved by First Secretary – Political and Admistration at the Zambian Embassy, John Phiri.
Chisi Mbewe’s drilled side has agreed to play a friendly match with Zamalek subject to the Egyptians’ clearance of COVID-19 protocols.
While in Cairo, the team is also expected to be issued with Visas to Croatia ahead of the eight-nation ‘Vlatko Markovic invitational tournament that kicks off on Wednesday this week.
One Response to “Zambia U15 Arrives in Cairo”
ricky kanta
let us be serious the way we arrange the friendlies at nation level a club versus our national team in which capacity are we there are so many national teams in the world at any level under 10 15 16 17 20 and so on why play zamaleck let’s be serious ba muntu courage makes you to know at which level you are at going to compete at national level and trying to prepare the lower level