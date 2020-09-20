Zambia U15 Arrives in Cairo

The Zambia Under-15 national team has arrived in Egypt where they are expected to play Zamalek in an international friendly match.

The team touched town at Cairo International Airport 52 minutes past midnight and was recieved by First Secretary – Political and Admistration at the Zambian Embassy, John Phiri.

Chisi Mbewe’s drilled side has agreed to play a friendly match with Zamalek subject to the Egyptians’ clearance of COVID-19 protocols.

While in Cairo, the team is also expected to be issued with Visas to Croatia ahead of the eight-nation ‘Vlatko Markovic invitational tournament that kicks off on Wednesday this week.