Zambians Want An End To Privatisation Debate, Says Wina

Lusaka ~ Sat, 19 Sept, 2020

By ZR Reporter

Government is still considering the right course of action to take regarding the issue of privatisation of the country’s assets during the MMD regime, Vice-President Inonge Wina has said.

Mrs Wina said during the Vice-President’s question time in Parliament on Friday that the people of Zambia wanted Government to put the discussion to an end and that this was still being considered.

She described the privatisation matter as a national issue that was being debated by various stakeholders, adding that the process left most parts of the country poor and that many citizens were subjected to destitution.

She was responding to a question by Muchinga Member of Parliament Mr Howard Kunda on whether Government is planning to set up a commission of inquiry into the matter.

And responding to a question by Itezhi Tezhi member of Parliament, Mr Herbert Shabula, the Vice-President stated that President Edgar Lungu did not fail to run the economy and that the appointment of the Bank of Zambia Governor was a prerogative of the Head of State.

Following a question by Monze Central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu who wanted to find out why the American Government has not yet appointed an Ambassador to Zambia following the recalling of Daniel Foote, Mrs Wina reaffirmed that relations between Zambia and the United States of America are extremely strong and cordial.