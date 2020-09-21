30-Year-Old Man Dies In Accident On Mbala-Nakonde Road

A 30-year-old man has died on the spot while another is nursing injuries following an accident along the Mbala-Nakonde road.

The accident happened near Zamesco parking area after the driver of a Toyota Vitz failed to negotiate a curve and went on to hit into a stationary truck.

Police in Muchinga Province have identified the deceased as Jonathan Siwale of Nakonde while the other man nursing injuries is Martin Banda.

Provincial Police Chief Joel Njase said the survivor sustained internal injuries and is in hospital.

He added that the unidentified driver of the unregistered Toyota Vitz is reportedly on the run.