4 Nyau Dancers Arrested For Killing Another Nyau

Police in Chipata have arrested four suspected Nyau dancers of Vwala village for murdering a 36-year-old man who set ablaze their secret place locally known as Dambwe.

Chipateni Soko, also a Nyau dancer of Chief Chikuwe’s area in Kasenengwa was tortured by his fellow Nyau dancers for setting ablaze their Dambwe.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala says a village headman is among the four potential suspects, out of the 20 suspects on the list.

Mr Sakala said on Thursday last week, Mr Soko set ablaze the structures and other equipment which were being used by Gule Wamkulu.

He explained that as a form of punishment, Mr Soko was summoned before Gule Wamkulu at Dambwe where he was tortured by burning his buttocks and private parts with fire wood.

He died on Friday due to the injuries suffered.

Mr Sakala said the mastermind was arrested in Nyaviombo village as he was trying to run away and that investigations are currently going on well.