9-Year-Old Recounts How She Insulted And Bit The Finger Of A Man Who Defiled Her

I insulted him before biting him on the finger as he was defiling me, a nine year old girl narrated in the Chipata Magistrates Court.

Testifying in matter where Whyson Zimba is charged with defilement, the girl, who was the first prosecution witness, said on the material day, her mother sent her to look for change somewhere and on her way back, he met the accused.

The girl said the accused called her his wife and asked where she had gone.

She said after telling the accused that she was not his wife, he changed his statement saying her mother was his wife.

“From there, I started to run away from him, he gave chase and within a short period of time, I fell down in the bush and it was at that time that he defiled me. During the time he was defiling me, I insulted him before biting him on the finger,” she said.

The girl said after the incident, there was some whitish stuff on her private parts.

She said she later went home and only informed her friends the following day that she was defiled by Zimba.

The girl said she later told her mother who in turn informed her father and aunt.

And the victim’s mother told the court that she only learnt that her daughter was defiled when she started producing a bad scent.

“My daughter was defiled on July 27, 2020 when I sent her to get some change. But I didn’t know anything until she started producing a bad scent. I asked her about this and that’s when we learnt that she had been defiled. When her aunt checked her, she discovered that she had sores on her private parts. It was at this point that we reported the matter to police before going to the hospital,” she said.

Senior resident magistrate Boniface Mwala adjourned the matter to October 2, 2020 for continued trial after the testimonies of five witnesses on Thursday.