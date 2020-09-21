Chisokone Market Ablution Block Rehabs To Cost K200,000

The Kitwe City Council has allocated K200,000 towards the rehabilitation of an ablution block at Kitwe’s Chisokone Green Market section.

Council Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba said the allocation is from the Local Government Equalisation fund.

She said the structure has been in a deplorable state and traders have been raising concerns over its condition.

Ms. Mwamba said the Council has given the contract to Proflight Investment Limited to undertake the works which are expected to be completed before the onset of the rainy season.

She has urged traders to be patient as the ablution block receives a facelift, adding that works have already commenced.

Meanwhile, some traders have appealed to the Contractor engaged to expedite the works as the market is congested and has limited ablutions.

They also wondered why the Council has taken long to address the challenge when levies are being collected.

The traders have told the Council to always provide a service to the people in the same manner they collect levies.