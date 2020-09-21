ECZ Launches Online Voter Pre-Registration

Lusaka ~ Mon, 21 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The online voter pre-registration exercise has been launched and is expected to run from September 21 to November 6, 2020.

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Board Chairperson Esau Chulu says the online pre-registration will allow eligible citizens to submit their details online and later physically visit mobile registration centres to complete the process.

Justice Chulu says those who will be unable to pre-register online will be catered for during the voter registration period which starts on October 28 to November 20,2020.

He says those who will not register will not be eligible to vote in the 2021 general elections.

And ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano said the online pre-registration is not a final process but is aimed at enhancing the electoral process.