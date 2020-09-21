Luapula Hydro Directors Appear In Court, Plead Not Guilty To Failure To Surrender Water Rights

Luapula Hydropower Corporation Limited representatives have pleaded not guilty to failure to surrender two water permits to the Water Resources Management Authority (WARMA) which have been cancelled.

It is alleged that Luapula Hydropower Corporation Limited, being a company incorporated in Zambia and having its registered office at Plot No. 62 Roan Road, Kabulonga, Lusaka, the two directors being directors between August 7 and 27, 2020 in Lusaka, having been served with a Notice of Surrender of Water Permits Numbers 10371 and 10372, failed to surrender the permits as required by Section 86 of the Water Resources Management Act No.21 of 2017.

The two directors and shareholders of Luapula Hydropower, Mr Brian Chisala and Mr Katambi Bulawayo, appeared before magistrate Nthandose Chabala and pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Chabala has set November 6 for commencement of trial.

The directors are expected to appear for mention on October 20.

In its complaint lodged in court, WARMA stated that Luapula Hydropower Corporation Limited, having been served with a Notice of Surrender of Water Permits numbers 10371 and 10372 on Friday, August 7, 2020 failed to surrender them within seven days as stipulated in the Notice of Surrender.

Chief Mukupa Katandula of Nchelenge district in Luapula was among people who were at court during hearing.