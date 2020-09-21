Opinion | Finally Someone In UPND Has Agreed That They Have Problems

Gary Nkombo has said what most UPND officials and some members fail to admit. The party is in shambles, and all because of one man called Hakainde Hichilema. They’re all afraid to look him in the eye and tell him the truth that they’re going nowhere.

As UPND chairman for elections, Mr Nkombo’s admittance that the party is having challenges is something no one can gloss over. There’s need for serious introspection! It is good that this is being said by someone who holds a very senior position in the party; it is not the PF saying UPND has challenges, it is someone senior in UPND itself publicly telling us what we remember writing about some months ago, that there are divisions in the opposition party because of Mr Hichilema’s bad politics.

They lost the by-elections badly. And they just needed to soberly accept defeat like Mr Nkombo has done than justifying the clearly poor showing in Lukashya, Mwansabombwe and ward by-elections held in three different provinces. There shouldn’t be anything like gaining in the PF strongholds; that was a clear whitewash.

In North-Western Province, which UPND considers their stronghold, five local government by-elections were held and the PF won three seats which were initially held by the UPND. Let’s get to Copperbelt rural – PF also grabbed seats from the UPND, an outcome which the opposition party did not expect. The ward by-elections held in Lusaka Province were also won by the PF. From this trend, an honest analysis is that the ruling party is gaining more support in areas otherwise thought to be staunch opposition.

Finally, the UPND must listen to Mr Nkombo. It’ll be silly to try and vilify him for saying the truth. The UPND has lost direction, it’s not the party that founder Mr Anderson Mazoka led. The UPND of today has no focus. It must cut the blame game and concentrate on working.

They’re a disgruntled team led by a disgruntled leader who only knows how to blame others for his own mistakes.