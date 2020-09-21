Opinion | Turning Down ZNBC Sunday Interview An Act Of Cowardice By HH

On Saturday, we reported that opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader, Hakainde Hichilema, turned down an arranged ZNBC Sunday Interview programme that wanted him to discuss matters of privatisation.

ZNBC’s invitation to Mr Hichilema followed the party’s request, through secretary general Mr Stephen Katuka in a letter dated September 10, 2020, that the national broadcaster must feature their leader to respond to allegations FDD leader Edith Nawakwi raised against him.

But on the day of the interview on Saturday, the party changed its position and made representations to ZNBC Management.

They said Hichilema was unable to present himself to the ZNBC Interview as the matters he intended to discuss were now in a Court of law.

Our view is that Mr Hichilema is a joke! You write a letter and demand to be featured on the same platform Ms Nawakwi appeared but when the request is granted, you turn it down! This is a serious level of arrogance Mr Hichilema, aka Mr Nsele, has exhibited towards the national broadcaster.

What was the motive of his party writing a letter requesting an interview on ZNBC, only to turn down the interview after the request has been granted? This is taking others for granted!

The truth is that Mr Hichilema is afraid to face Grevazio Zulu to answer questions on the issue of privatisation because he has nothing to say. His behaviour on this ZNBC interview shows nothing but a man who has swamped himself in arrogance and, to a greater extent, cowardice, hence his continuous “Lungu wants to kill me” rants which have been going on for over three years now!

What the Zambians are looking for are simply answers on Mr. Hichilema’s role in the privatization process. There are strong allegations that Mr. Hichilema, as Consultant and Evaluator during the privatisation process, grossly profited from it instead of Zambians by under-valuing state assets, selling state assets to himself and his associates, failing to declare commercial interests and failing to make disclosures in assets that he was interested in or his associates.

With this at hand, it can only be understood why Mr Nsele decided to chicken out of the interview which he sought himself. Those are cowardly acts!