Police Officers To Undergo In-Service Training On Crowd Management

Lusaka ~ Mon, 21 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Zambia Police Service has launched an in-service training programme aimed at equipping police offers with necessary and appropriate skills on crowd management ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja has said the training will enable the police officer to perform their duties to the expectations of the Zambian citizens.

He said this at the launch of the training programme at Zambia Police College in Lusaka today.

“I wish from the onset to announce that this program is not only commencing here at Lilayi but also in the other two police training schools and a total of 150 officers will undergo training during the initial refresher course in crowd management. I have directed that all trainees should be imparted and exposed to similar skills in order to obtain standardized skills in handling and dealing with riotous behaviour,” Mr Kanganja said.

He said the government has acquired modern equipment in line with the United Nations Standards on Crowd Management and police needed to be trained to handle crowds.

Mr Kanganja said the intention of this gesture by government is noble and simply meant to meet proper policing methods of modern times aimed at combating any form of lawlessness and disorder in the country.

He wondered why some quarters of society were circulating falsehoods amongst members of the public, including use of social media, suggesting that arming the police with equipment is meant to intimidate the citizenry.