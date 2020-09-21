UPND ADMITS ITS OWN FAILURES

Lusaka ~ Mon, 21 Sept 2020

UPND chairman for election Mr Gary Nkombo has admitted his party’s mistakes that led to its poor performance in last week’s by-elections.

According to the News Diggers, Mr Nkombo, while commenting on the party’s loss in Lukashya, Mwansabombwe and some local government seats in North Western and Copperbelt Rural, plainly said the UPND needs to ‘button up’ following its massive loss in the by-elections.

Mr Nkombo has said there are a lot of things that the opposition party needs to work on.

“We take note of the results and I think the fairest thing to say is that even as we cast some blame on the system and the players, we also would like to say that maybe, from our own end, there is a lot of buttoning up to be done,” Mr Nkombo is reported to have said.