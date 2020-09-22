2021 Budget Expectations

Lusaka ~ Tue, 22 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Finance minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu is this Friday expected to present the country’s 2021 national budget.

Submissions were made by all stakeholders on what they would want included in the 2021 national budget.

Below are PMRC’s expectations:

– Road Transport Infrastructure: In the 2021 National Budget, we propose that there is urgent need to seek alternative financing for infrastructure projects especially the roads and airports that are currently being constructed. There is also need to increase the use of local contractors in the implementation of these projects.

– Regional and International Trade: The 2021 National Budget should support African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA), as it presents a positive outlook for the growth of commerce and trade in the medium term.

– Industrialization: Industrialization remains very critical and Zambia must review the performance of Industrial Yards and Multi Facility Economic Zones to establish lessons that can be learnt and then set out a next phase of strategically developing industrial yards across the nations.

– The Debt Situation: PMRC proposes that the public external debt should be restructured, especially the high interest Eurobonds and external commercial bank loans. Government is encouraged to speedily reform the procurement process and introduce “benchmark pricing” to ensure value for money.

– Domestic Resource Mobilization: PMRC calls on Government to accelerate the implementation of the Land Titling Programme, which will significantly contribute to the generation of Government revenues. PMRC further encourages Government to provide an update on the operations of the development funds such as the Fisheries Development Fund, Youth Development Fund, Skills Development Fund and the Tourism Development Fund and on the progress made towards achieving their intended goals as special purpose vehicles in implementation of Government programmes.

– Mining Sector: We submit that the 2021 budget should focus on supporting the industry’s cash flow. Measures should include extensions of deadlines, offsets and deferrals of tax payments and review of the tax measures introduced as part of the 2020 Budget.

– Energy Sector: To meet rural electrification target of 51% by 2030, the Government is encouraged in the 2021 budget to focus on off-grid solutions to minimize costs of rural electrification.

– Agriculture Sector: PMRC proposes that Government prioritizes upfront funding to the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) focusing on the Electronic-FISP as opposed to Direct Input Supply (DIS).

– Social Protection: PMRC expects Government to increase budgetary allocation towards the Social Cash Transfer Program to reflect inflationary adjusted amounts.

– Education and Skills Development: PMRC proposes that Government increases funding towards the Education Sector with the aim of improving the procurement and access to ICTs in all Government learning institutions in both rural and urban areas.

– Tourism Sector: PMRC recommends for Government to invest in infrastructure around various tourism sites in the country, particularly, the Northern Circuit, in order to broaden the tourism scope and increase revenue generation and distribution. We encourage Government to consider engaging in private-public partnerships to invest more in infrastructure.