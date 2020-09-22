4 PSV Drivers Lose Licences Over Careless Driving

Lusaka ~ Tue, 22 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) has with immediate effect revoked driving licences for four Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers for speeding and driving in dangerous manner.

According to RTSA Director and Chief Executive Officer Gladwell Banda, the affected drivers neglected their responsibility to drive with due care, thereby causing road traffic accidents resulting into loss of lives and inflicting injuries on the passengers.

This is according to a statement issued by RTSA head of public relations Fredrick Mubanga.

Two of the drivers caused the death of six passengers by over speeding and driving in a dangerous manner.

“According to accident investigations, Mr Enock Malama, while driving a public passenger bus, caused a fatal road traffic accident in Serenje district on 21st September 2020 which claimed the lives of five people and nine sustained injuries due to excessive speed. In another incident, Mr Hestrone Kapembwa, on 11th May 2020 caused an accident by driving in a dangerous manner and at an excessive speed of 118km/h against a posted speed of 60km/h along Great North Road, Chaisa area in Lusaka resulting in the death of one (01) person,” Mr Banda said.

He said the third driver, Anthony Mwamba, caused a road traffic accident along Great North Road at Kabangwe area due to careless driving, while the fourth driver, Robert Banda, caused an accident along Great North Road at S.O.S traffic circle due to excessive speed.

Mr Banda added that from the foregoing, he was invoking Section 68(1) of the Road Traffic Act No.11 of 2002 which empowers his office to revoke a Driving Licence, if in the opinion of the Director, the conduct or character of the holder of such a Licence renders to be unfit to drive such a vehicle from the point of view of the safety of the public.

He urged PSV drivers to drive with due care, bearing in mind the level of responsibility they assume.

“Similarly, PSV operators are cautioned to monitor the conduct of their drivers through the Global Positioning System (GPS) to mitigate the risk of road traffic accidents involving PSV Buses,” Mr Banda said.