5 Perish On The Spot In Fatal Chitambo Bus Accident

Chitambo ~ Tue, 22 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Five people died on the spot while 17 others sustained injuries after being involved in a road accident on the Mansa-Samfya road yesterday.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the accident occurred after the vehicle that they were in had left rear tyre burst and over turned several times.

Mrs Katongo stated that the accident happened on Mansa-Samfya road at Lusenga in Chitambo area at around 16:30 hours, adding that the driver also sustained injuries.

“Involved was Enock Chilufya Malama aged 48 of Katonga area, who was driving a Toyota Hiace registration number BCB 9737 from Serenje to Mpelembe area with 21 passengers on board. The accident happened when the driver lost control of the motor vehicle after a left rear tyre burst and went off the road to the right-side and overturned several times and five passengers died on the spot,” she stated.

Mrs Katongo stated that those who sustained injuries were rushed to Chitambo District Hospital.

“The deceased are Memory Kunda of Mpelembe area of unknown age, female Ludia Mwansa aged 22 of Mpelembe area with her two children, female juvenile Judith Kalunga aged two years and female juvenile Astrida Kalunga aged four years. Also involved was Christina Mwitwa aged 67 of Katonga area,” Mrs Katongo stated. “Nine passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Chitambo District Hospital while eight others were treated and discharged from Mulaushi Rural Health Centre. The bodies of the deceased persons are in Serenje District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.”