Chakwera Talks Economic Growth For Malawi And Zambia

Lusaka ~ Tue, 22 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has noted the need for Zambia and Malawi to grow their economies for the people’s benefit as the two countries share similar aspirations.

Speaking when he held a meeting with President Edgar Lungu at State House in Lusaka today, Dr. Chakwera further thanked Zambia for having provided help when Malawi had a disaster.

The Malawian president, who is on a one day visit, also congratulated the PF for winning the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe Parliamentary by-elections last week.

Dr. Chakwera further said people in the SADC region need peace and security.

He said insecurities in countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) need to be addressed because they affect everyone.

And President Lungu thanked Dr. Chakwera for visiting him as he could have chosen any other country but decided to come to Zambia.

He said Zambians are happy with the visit as it will help to strengthen relations between the two countries.