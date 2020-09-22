Chinsali-Nakonde Road Rehabilitation Works Progress

Chinsali ~ Tue, 22 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Road Development Agency (RDA) says it is impressed with the progress so far made on the Chinsali-Nakonde road currently under rehabilitation.

Lot 1, which is a 103 km stretch from Chinsali to Isoka and being worked on by China State Construction Engineering Limited, has recorded 27.92 percent physical progress while Lot 2 has a stretch of 107 km, from Isoka to Nakonde and the contractor is China Railway Seventh Group Company Limited.

Physical progress on Lot 2 stands at 25.57 percent.

The consultant on both Lots is Civil and Planning Group.

RDA Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs Masuzyo Ndhlovu is currently on a media tour of various road projects in Muchinga and Northern provinces.