Daka, Mwepu Touch Holy Land for UEFA Champions League Action

Zambia’s top footballing pair of Patson Daka and Enock ‘Computer’ Mwepu are in Israel for a Champions League pre-group stage against Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

The Austrian champions who reached the UEFA Champions League group stage where they faced off with then European champions Liverpool and Napoli.

Daka and Mwepu’s side will host the Isrealis in the reverse fixture on September 30 to decide which team enters the lucrative group stage whose draw is scheduled for October 1 in Athens.

Maccabi Tel-Aviv has been hit by covid-19 infections with six players and seven technical staff affected.

UEFA has ruled that the match will take place according to regulations that stipulate that a game must go on if at least 13 team members are fit to play and not in quarantine.

Zambians will be looking out for the red-hot Daka who has been in menancing form notching six goals already in this campaign.

Daka has emerged as one of the most sought after talents in Europe with Tottenham Hotspurs having been snubbed by the Zambian striker.