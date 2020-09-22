Govt To Conduct Aerial And Ground Spraying In 3 Provinces To Control Red Locusts

Lusaka ~ Tue, 22 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Agriculture minister Michael Katambo has disclosed that government will this week conduct ground and aerial spraying to control the outbreak of African Migratory Locusts in some parts of Central, Southern and Western Provinces.

Mr Katambo has told journalists during a press briefing in Lusaka today that government is equal to the task.

He said the spraying will be done in collaboration with the International Red Locust Organisation, which is mandated to control migratory pests.

Mr. Katambo said cases of the African Migratory Locusts have been reported in Kazungula, Sesheke, Mwandi, Nalolo, Mongu, Kalabo, Shibuyunji and Mumbwa districts.

He said chemicals and the helicopter for aerial spraying are already in place, and that spraying will be done at the same time with surveillance and mapping to determine the extent of the African Migratory Locusts Infestation.

Mr. Katambo said aerial spraying will start with hotspots or areas with high density population of swarms of locusts, while ground spraying will be done in areas where locusts are at nymph stage.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture will be supported by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit -DMMU- and other relevant ministries as well as cooperating partners such as the Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO.