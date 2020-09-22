Load Shedding To End In March 2021 – Energy Minister

Lusaka ~ Tue, 22 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Minister of Energy Mr Matthew Nkhuwa has said load shedding is expected to end in March, 2021.

Speaking at a joint press briefing at Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya’s office today, Mr. Nkhuwa said the dam water level at Kariba North Bank Power Station fell from the previous 480.33 meters to 480.20 meters, representing 33.2 percent of usable storage.

He has said Zambia’s average power generation is currently at 1,846 megawatts, with Zesco only producing about 1,400 megawatts.

He said the other 424 megawatts is from independent producers.