Malupenga Praises Lungu

Lusaka ~ Tue, 22 Sept 2020

Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga has praised President Edgar Lungu for his magnanimity towards the News Diggers Newspaper which misquoted the head of State on a serious matter last week.

He has said despite the publication having misquoted him on his message over the 2021 General Election, President Lungu had not done anything about it.

Mr. Malupenga said in other jurisdictions, misquoting a Republican President on sensitive national issues attracts harsh consequences, but President Lungu cannot do that because he values the press.