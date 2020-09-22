MQHZ Demands 17% Budget Allocation To Health In 2021

Lusaka ~ Tue, 22 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ) is demanding a 17% allocation to the health sector in the 2021 national budget.

In a statement issued today, MQHZ Director General Dr Quince Mwabu stated that apart from having enough funds to recover from the current damage caused by the Coronavirus, the Ministry of Health will need to recruit thousands of health workers next year.

“There will also be special need for the Ministry to continue on the progressive trajectory of constructing more Clinics and Hospitals across Zambia. As an organization that wants to see more funding to the Zambian health sector for quality healthcare ,we have been disappointed with continued reduction in national expenditure to health,” Dr Mwabu said.

In the last three years, funding to the health sector has reduced from 16.1% in 2018 to 15.3% in 2019 and 8.8% in 2020.

And Dr. Mwabu has urged the Ministry of Health to budget for purchase and maintenance of essential medical machinery for distribution to all District health facilities in 2021.

“This will prevent poor citizens from traveling long distances when seeking medical services,” Dr Mwabu said.