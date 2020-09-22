Mukonchi Subjects Bid Farewell To Their Chief

Kapiri Mposhi ~ Tue, 22 Sept 2020

The people of Mukonchi Chiefdom today turned up in numbers to bid farewell to their traditional leader, His Royal Highness Chief Mukonchi, who died on his way to UTH on Saturday evening.

Chief Mukonchi was first admitted in Kapiri Mposhi, before being referred to Kabwe Central Hospital and later UTH after his condition worsened.

He got ill a week earlier and recovered but started vomiting on Saturday morning, leading to dehydration and his eventual death.