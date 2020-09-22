  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Mukonchi Subjects Bid Farewell To Their Chief
Headlines

Mukonchi Subjects Bid Farewell To Their Chief

|

Kapiri Mposhi ~ Tue, 22 Sept 2020

The people of Mukonchi Chiefdom today turned up in numbers to bid farewell to their traditional leader, His Royal Highness Chief Mukonchi, who died on his way to UTH on Saturday evening.
Chief Mukonchi was first admitted in Kapiri Mposhi, before being referred to Kabwe Central Hospital and later UTH after his condition worsened.
He got ill a week earlier and recovered but started vomiting on Saturday morning, leading to dehydration and his eventual death.
Among the mourners were Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister Lawrence Sichalwe, Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga, Kapiri Mposhi member of parliament Stanley Kakubo and 16 Chiefs from other districts.

Leave a Reply