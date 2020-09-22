PF Govt Is Pro-Poor – Chipata MP

Chipata ~ Tue, 22 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Chipata Central member of parliament Moses Mawere says the PF government will continue prioritising provision of clean and safe drinking water.

Speaking on Monday when he commissioned a water kiosk that was built at a cost of K53, 000 in Mchini Compound, Mr Mawere said water was life.

“This government is pro-poor and it will continue providing safe and clean drinking water. There is nothing that you can do on earth without water. For us to look good, it’s because of water. People from Health are telling us that 90 percent of our body is made up of water. Your government under President Edgar Chagwa Lungu wants every person to have access to clean drinking water,” Mr Mawere said.

Hr said about K29, 000 was used to just construct the infrastructure and another K24 000 to connect water.

“We invested a lot of money in this project because our target was to ensure that you have clean and safe drinking water here. This community had a big challenge of water as people used to fetch water from far places,” Mr Mawere said.

He urged the people to guard the water kiosk jealously.

And acting Eastern Water and Sanitation Company managing director Aaron Mulinda said the company will continue to supplement government and foster development in line with the Vision 2030 as spelt out in the Seventh National Development Plan.

“This vision states that by the year 2030, there will be hundred percent access to water by the local people and 90 percent sanitation to all the residents of this country. As a company, we embarked on various initiatives to actualise this vision and one of them is what we are calling the Public Private Partnership,” Mr Mawere said.

Dilika ward Councillor Samuel Phiri said the construction of the kiosk will go a long way in addressing the water challenges in the compound.