Sexuality Education In Schools Promotes Immorality, Says Sumaili

Lusaka ~ Tue, 22 Sept 2020

The Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs says Zambia should have nothing to do with Comprehensive Sexual Education (CSE), a project being promoted by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

“Zambia is a Christian nation anchored on Christian values, so we have to protect our Christian heritage,” Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili said, according to the Zambia Daily Mail.

The introduction of comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) in Zambia, although not entirely new, has put various interest groups on a collision course.