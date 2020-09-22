Sexuality Education In Schools Promotes Immorality, Says Sumaili

Lusaka ~ Tue, 22 Sept 2020
“Zambia is a Christian nation anchored on Christian values, so we have to protect our Christian heritage,” Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili said, according to the Zambia Daily Mail.
The introduction of comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) in Zambia, although not entirely new, has put various interest groups on a collision course.
The Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia has strongly opposed to its implementation while the National Association of Quality Education in Zambia says it is a good programme that should not be stopped.