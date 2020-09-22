The Zambia under-15 national team has arrived in Croatia ahead of the ‘Vlatko Markovic’ eight-nation Invitational tournament.
Coach Chisi Mbewe’s side arrived at Franjo Tudman Airport this afternoon and will begin their campaign tomorrow against North Macedonia.
The team had a two-day stop-over in Cairo as part of the preparatory process and have finally arrived in Zagreb.
Zambia is in Group B alongside North Macedonia, Romania and Bosnia& Herzegovina.
Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has also travelled with the lads as he keeps tabs on the future of the Chipolopolo.
U15 National Team Arrive in Croatia
