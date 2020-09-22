  1. Home
Sport

U15 National Team Arrive in Croatia



The Zambia under-15 national team has arrived in Croatia ahead of the ‘Vlatko Markovic’ eight-nation Invitational tournament.
Coach Chisi Mbewe’s side arrived at Franjo Tudman Airport this afternoon and will begin their campaign tomorrow against North Macedonia.
The team had a two-day stop-over in Cairo as part of the preparatory process and have finally arrived in Zagreb.
Zambia is in Group B alongside North Macedonia, Romania and Bosnia& Herzegovina.
Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has also travelled with the lads as he keeps tabs on the future of the Chipolopolo.

One Response to “U15 National Team Arrive in Croatia”

  1. Bm

    Kindly update us with their performance against Zamalake of Egypt. I know they lost reason why you have not talked about it. We just need to know how they performed.

    Reply

