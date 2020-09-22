U17 Women Regroup for Cosafa Preps

The Zambia Under-17 Women National team has commenced preparations for the 2019 Cosafa tournament pencilled for South Africa next month.

In an interview, Coach Kangwa Kaluba says his technical bench has summoned 45 players to camp.

Kaluba who was taking the girls through the paces at Barca Academy said he had roped in half the players from the 2019 inaugural Cosafa tournament while the other half comprised first timers.

The coach said that most of the players were not in good shape arising from the Covid-19 induced break from all football activities.

“The majority of the players are not in good shape. We all know the reason, the league has not been active due to the Covid challenge. We could see that the majority of our girls are struggling,” he said.

“From the list we have, we have half the team from last year and the other team is new. The under-17 has a four year project and one of the goals is to produce quality players that will graduate to the senior team.”

Kaluba said the team would be aiming to do better than last year’s third place finish in Mauritius.

“This is the second time that we will be participating in the Cosafa under-17 tournament. We want to do better this year,” he said.

Cosafa has set up a tentative calendar subject to the covid-19 situation in the region that will see the under-17 women tournament played from October 15-25 while the senior women championship is lined up for October 19-31 in Port Elizabeth.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Inghutu Muchahabali (Yasa Girls), Chiteta Munsaka (Musport), Margaret Chileshe (Queens Academy), Miriam Sikanduli

(DEFENDERS)

Martha Kitila Banda (Busa), Patricia Mumba, Mirriam Mwape, Pauline Lungu (all Pataki), Jane Mulenga (Rockets), Esther Siamfuko (Choma Warriors), Margaret Yambe (Lusaka Foundation), Luty Kamanga (Yasa), Edah Lungu (Evergreen), Tefeonga Munune (Luyando Foundation), Misozi Phiri (Cabana Girls)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Shelly Masumo, Esther Banda, Margaret Chulu (Busa), Gloria Maweta Chilenga (Red Arrows), Margaret Chisenga (Green Buffaloes), Blessed Mwaba (Rockets), Josephine Phiri (Lusaka Foundation), Grace Sakala, Shanje Kolala (both Luyando Foundation), Nandipa Mukombe (Lusaka Queens), Joyce Nyirenda (Queens Academy), Blessings Zulu (Pataki Girls)

(STRIKERS)

Enart Mukumbwe (Red Arrows), Florence Kasonde, Melisa Mutaba (bothYasa), Tisilile Lungu, Lydia Hamaninga (both Kafue Celtic), Precious Nsama, Comfort Selemani (both Solwezi Academy), Pauline Zulu, Inonge Muyamwa (both Barca Academy), Cindy Banda (Blessing Academy), Lucy Kajiya (Rising Stars Academy), Tikule Daka (Queens Academy).