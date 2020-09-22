Zambians And Malawians Are One – President Lungu

By ZR Reporter

President Edgar Lungu says Zambians and Malawians must work together to fight problems confronting their two nations because they are one.

President Lungu today met Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera at State House where they held talks to boost cooperation between the two countries.

In a statement issued by his special assistant for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe, President Lungu said Zambia and Malawi share a common boundary, rich culture, language and common heritage which signified the oneness of the two peoples.

“I will support and consult you,” President Lungu said as he welcomed Dr Chakwera at State House today.

And President Chakwera said his administration looked forward to working with President Lungu’s government.

He said Zambia has come to Malawi’s aid in times of disasters and that this was because the two countries share a common heritage.

“Infact, we have the Kulamba Ceremony when the peoples of Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique come together to celebrate under the Gawa Undi,” President Chakwera said.

He said the two countries share the the same challenges, including power deficits and unreliable rail transport and it is important that the solutions are found through working together.

The two Presidents held bilateral talks with President Lungu telling his counterpart that it was a great honor that he chose to visit Zambia first as the new President of Malawi.

President Lungu congratulated President Chakwera on his electoral victory, saying he would have loved to attend his inauguration but it was not possible at the time.