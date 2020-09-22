Lusaka ~ Tue, 22 Sept 2020
By ZR Reporter
Zesco public relations manager Ms Hazel Zulu has confirmed.
“ZESCO Limited regrets to inform its esteemed customers and the general public that the loss of power supply to the Lusaka Central Business District (CBD) and surrounding areas since Friday 18th Septermber 2020 is due to ongoing roadworks under the Lusaka decongestion and expansion project, which has led to the damage of some underground electricity cables.
The affected areas include; the Downtown Shopping Mall, Findeco House, radio transmission towers for Hot FM, Kwitu FM, Millennium radio, and surrounding areas,” Ms Zulu stated.
”The ZESCO technical team has already made an assessment of the affected areas and works to replace the cables are underway to restore supply in the shortest time possible. We, however, warn our customers to be cautious and treat all supply lines as live as power maybe restore any time soon. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”
One Response to “Zesco Regrets Power Supply Loss To Lusaka CBD”
JMS
Destroy and warn at the same time, calmly tell people how to.