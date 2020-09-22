Zesco Regrets Power Supply Loss To Lusaka CBD

Lusaka ~ Tue, 22 Sept 2020

“ZESCO Limited regrets to inform its esteemed customers and the general public that the loss of power supply to the Lusaka Central Business District (CBD) and surrounding areas since Friday 18th Septermber 2020 is due to ongoing roadworks under the Lusaka decongestion and expansion project, which has led to the damage of some underground electricity cables.

The affected areas include; the Downtown Shopping Mall, Findeco House, radio transmission towers for Hot FM, Kwitu FM, Millennium radio, and surrounding areas,” Ms Zulu stated.