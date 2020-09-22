ZESCO UNITED FIRES COACH LWANDAMINA

Lusaka ~ Tue, 22 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

ZESCO United Football Club management and club head coach George Lwandamina have mutually agreed to separate with immediate effect.

Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Richard Mulenga has thanked Lwandamina for the services rendered to the club.

“ZESCO United Football Club management would like to thank coach George Lwandamina for his services in the last three seasons which resulted in the team winning two league titles and one Absa cup trophy,” Mulenga said.

Mulenga has further disclosed that the club will soon be announcing a new full-time head coach ahead of the 2020/2021 FAZ/MTN Super League season.

“The club will immediately begin the recruitment process for a new full-time head coach,” he said.