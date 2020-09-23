4 Nabbed In Chingola Over Illegal Land Allocations

Chingola ~ Wed, 23 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Four people have been arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal land allocations in Gymkhana area in Chingola.

The four have been identified as Harrison Mwansa, 65, Jeff Musunga, 67, Asafu Banda, 47, and Henry Fube, 72, all of Luano Forest off Chingola-Kitwe road in Chingola.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga said the four have been arrested after they were found allocating land illegally.

She stated that the four were not only allocating land but also obtained money on the pretext that they had land when in fact not.

Mrs Katanga said the four will be charged with an offence of obtaining money by false pretences.

“The four, whilst acting together with intent to defraud, did obtain different amounts of monies from a list of 248 persons on pretence that they had genuinely high cost residential plots allocated in Luano Forest Reserve area in Chingola when in fact not,” she stated.

Mrs Katanga said out of the 248 victims, only seven officially reported on September 14, 2020, at Chingola Central Police station that their money amounting to K25, 430 was obtained by false pretences.