67 Arrested In First Half Of 2020 Over Money Laundering

Lusaka ~ Wed, 23 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Drug Enforcement Commission, through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, has arrested 67 people in the first half of 2020 on charges of money laundering.

The DEC has said it received 142 reports in the first half (January to June, 2020), while 67 people were arrested from 26 cases reported involving a total of K62, 238, 477.21 and USD1, 031,912.36.

DEC Public Relations Officer, Theresa Katongo, in a statement issued today stated that seven convictions were recorded in cases under the Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the Drug Enforcement Commission has recorded a reduction in drug related crimes.

“1,920 arrests were made by the Drug Enforcement Commission in the first half of 2020 for various drug related offences countrywide, representing a twenty eight per cent reduction from 2, 672 arrests recorded in the same period in 2019. Of the total arrests recorded for drug related offences, 1, 813 comprised males and 107 females,” she said.

The Commission, through its National Education Campaign Division, conducted a total of 569 awareness activities from which a total of 87,488 people were sensitised through institutions of learning, community and workplace programmes as part of the drug demand reduction strategy.

“Further, the Commission attended to 356 clients aged between 13 and 51 years under the counselling and reintegration programme, with the primary drugs of abuse being cannabis, alcohol, heroin and codeine,” Katongo stated.