Angry Kasenengwa Villagers Burn Down Nyau Hide Out

Angry villagers at Vwala in Chief Chikuwe’s area in Kasenengwa District this morning burnt down a reconstructed secret place for Nyau dancers commonly known as Dambwe while burial for the 36 year old man who was killed by the dancers was taking place.

The villagers vented their anger on the Dambwe and destroyed everything used by the dancers.

Some villagers were seen destroying the drums and the flags for the dancers.

Speaking during the burial chief Chikuwe’s Induna Philipp Ngoma said chief Chanje who is the caretaker for Chikuwe chiefdom has ordered that all the suspects should be arrested.

Mr Ngoma said the dancers have gone against the tradition by doing what they did.

Chipateni Soko was tortured by the dancers after he burnt down the Dambwe on Friday.

As a form of punishment the dancers summoned Soko and tortured him as a form of punishment.

Eastern Province police commissioner Luckson Sakala said four people have since been arrested by police in connection with the murder of Soko.

During burial at Vwala grave yard some people sung songs denouncing the traditional dancers.