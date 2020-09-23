Chewa Royal Establishment Warns Persons Hiding behind Gule Wamkulu to Commit Crime

The Chewa Royal Establishment has warned that no one should hide in the name of Gule Wamkulu to perpetrate violence or criminality.

Establishment spokesperson, Lucas Phiri, says Kalonga Gawa Undi of the Chewa people of Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia, does not tolerate barbaric behavior because Gule Wamkulu is peaceful and only for entertainment.

Mr. Phiri says it is disturbing that members of the Gule Wamkulu in Chief Chikuwe’s area allegedly killed a person for burning their secrete place, known as Dambwe.

He explained that Gule Wamkulu should exercise patience and avoid barbaric punishment even during extreme provocation.

However, Mr. Phiri cautioned people against acts that deliberately provoke Gule Wamkulu.

He said Gule Wamkulu has its own traditions that should be respected by everyone in order for peaceful provision of entertainment to continue.

Mr. Phiri noted that provoking Gule Wamkulu, leads to misunderstandings that portray the traditional dancers as barbaric when in fact not, because they always peacefully entertain people.