Court Indefinitely Adjourns Case Where Pilato And Others Have Sued ECZ Over Voter Registration

Lusaka ~ Wed, 23 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Lusaka High Court has adjourned the case in which musician Chama Fumba, aka Pilato, and others have sued the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in the Lusaka High Court.

In this matter, musicians Pilato, Maiko Zulu and Brian Bwembya, aka B Flow, and two youths, have taken ECZ to court seeking an order that the decision of the Commission to compel duly registered voters to present themselves before registration officers for verification under a new register for the 2021 general elections as a condition to participate in the poll is illegal.

When the case came up on Tuesday, it could not take off because Judge-in-charge Gertrude Chawatama is currently in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

The case has been adjourned to a date to be advised.

Pilato and others have in this case argued that ECZ’s decision amounts to deregistering voters without notice and following laid down procedure, which is contrary to the law.

Pilato, Maiko, B-Flow and two youths, Nawa Sitali and Muleta Kapatiso, who are all registered voters, have applied for leave to commence judicial review proceedings to challenge the decision of ECZ.

Pilato and others want the court to quash the ECZ’s decision for being irrational, procedurally improper and illegal.

They are also seeking an order, compelling ECZ to rethink its decision and act within the powers vested in them by the law.

When leave is granted, the applicants want the court to order that hearing of the Judicial review application be expedited and that it should operate as a stay of ECZ’s decision which requires already registered voters to present themselves before a registration officer again or be precluded or prevented from voting in the 2021 general elections.