Esther Lungu Foundation inspires Malawia’s Monica Chakwera

Lusaka ~ Wed, 23 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Malawi’s First Lady Monica Chakwera has said her visit to Zambia is timely because she has learnt a lot from the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust, as she intends to launch her own initiative before in October this year.

Mrs Chakwera, who accompanied her husband Dr Lazarus Chakwera on a one-day official visit to Zambia, had a meeting with First Lady Esther Lungu where they shared issues of common interest and visited the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust secretariat in Chongwe.

Mrs Chakwera said she will also focus on uplifting the lives of the vulnerable people in the rural areas of Malawi by replicating the programs that the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust is implementing.

And Mrs Lungu has pledged to continue collaborating with many stakeholders to ensure the lives of the vulnerable are uplifted.

Mrs Lungu said the formation of the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust is meant to complement government efforts in improving the lives of vulnerable people in rural areas.