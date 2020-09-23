Floor Tiles Kill 2 Chibombo Men

Chibombo ~ Wed, 23 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Two people of Chibombo District have died after the floor tiles they were offloading fell on them while inside a container.

The accident happened on Tuesday around 16:00 hours.

“The incident happened at Kalatrade Industries Ltd which is located in 15 miles area along Great North Road, in Chibombo District,” Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo said and identified the victims as Johnson Ntaulo 27, and James Lupiya 37, both workers at Kalatrade Industries Ltd .

“Officers who rushed to the scene found bodies of the victims still stuck and were found with head and chest injuries. The bodies of the deceased persons are in UTH mortuary. An inquiry has been opened in the matter,” Mrs Katongo has stated.