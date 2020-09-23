Germany To Escalate Relations With Africa

Lusaka ~ Wed, 23 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Germany is looking at increasing engagement with Africa as a whole and individual countries such as Zambia in order to expand economic diplomacy beyond the European Union as it continues to grow as a global player said the Federal Minister of Defence Hon. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

The Minister was speaking during a question and answer session at hotel Maritime in Berlin organised by the Ambassadors Club e.V that brought together dozens of Ambassadors from all continents.

“Typically we like to work on our own domestic issues, after that we concentrate on EU (European Union) issues as a matter of priority but as a global player we now want to look at Indo Pacific issues and Africa,” said Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer who was responding to a direct question from the Ambassador of Zambia to Germany H.E Anthony Mukwita.

The most powerful woman in the EU after Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was in the interest of the Federal Republic of Germany that seats on a GDP of more than 15 trillion dollars to ensure that it moved forward with other global players such as African countries.

She said Africa with all its diversity of many countries and culture’s presented a good opportunity for engagement due to its vast wealth and budding youthful population and abundant mineral resources.

On the side-lines of the event, Ambassador Mukwita threw a challenge on the most powerful woman after Chancellor Merkel in Europe to visit Zambia and sample its tourism beyond the Victoria Falls and the Zambezi River.

Ambassador Mukwita also used his side-line chat with Hon Kramp-Karrenbauer to thank Germany for providing up to 18 million euros to fight the deadly coronavirus that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives globally.

Hon. Kramp-Karrenbauer also mentioned that the withdrawal of American troops from Germany recently announced by President Donald Trump of the United States did not bother Germany security wise.

She said Germans security is not threatened in anyway just because the United States had decided to redeploy her troops to other EU or NATO countries.

She also disclosed to the scores of Ambassadors that Germany had upped its defence spending by 40 percent and it remained cognisant of the uncertainties caused by global politics especially as the United States and China compete for global supremacy.

Ms Kramp, a mother of three and practicing catholic is very powerful in the EU as the chairwoman of the ruling Christian Democratic Union which is the senior partner in the coalition government of Germany. She has been touted to be the next Chancellor but the jury is still out.

Ambassador Mukwita said Germany and Zambia continues to enjoy stellar relations.

The meeting was one of the first top level events Germany has held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic broke loose and killed hundreds of lives.

Africa is seen by political and economic scientists as the next big bang economically due to abundant mineral resources and an ever-increasing youthful population the West lacks.

This is according to a statement issued by Kellys Kaunda, First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the embassy of Zambian in Berlin, Germany.