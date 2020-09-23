Local Tourism Campaign Launched

Lusaka ~ Wed, 23 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Minister of Tourism and Arts Mr Ronald Chitotela has tasked the Zambia Tourism Agency (ZTA) to aggressively market rates for local tourists as a way of highlighting the affordability of tourism packages in the country.

Speaking in Lusaka on Tuesday, Mr Chitotela said the ZTA should ensure local rates that are affordable are released to encourage Zambians to visit various tourist sites.

This was at the launch of the Domestic Tourism Campaign as part of the World Tourism Week Celebrations.

Mr Chitotela said the rates should be made available to the public, especially as the festive season approaches so that Zambians can begin to travel to the various destinations across the country.

He urged ZTA to use various social media platforms to promote the local rates and further appealed to the Department of Tourism to boost appropriate tourism investments that will encourage participation of local people to start owning tourism investments.

And ZTA board chairperson Dr Tecla Ngwenya said the agency will tour the country to lobby tourism operators to actualise the domestic rates.