Ndola Becoming A City Of Drunkards

Ndola ~ Wed, 23 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Mayor of Ndola City, Mr Amon Chisenga, has complained that there is irresponsible consumption of tujilijili and Kachasu among citizens, a situation he said is worrying.

Speaking when Ndola City Council and Zambian Breweries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to curb irresponsible alcohol consumption among Ndola citizens, Mr Chisenga said although alcohol was a key component in the city’s commerce and trade, its abuse is a great source of misery through moral degradation and other social vices.

He said the combination of efforts by the two institutions opens up new avenues to save people’s lives and livelihoods and said he is happy that Zambian Breweries is taking the lead in developing initiatives that will save the younger generation from plunging into delinquency due to alcohol abuse.

And Zambian Breweries Chief Executive Officer Jose Moran said his company has a big role to play in promoting smart drinking.