Politicians Should Stop Misinforming Public About Online Voter Pre-Registration – ECZ

Lusaka ~ Wed, 23 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Electoral Commission of Zambia had captured 16,500 voters by Monday, September 21, following the launch of the online voter pre-registration exercise.

Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Executive Officer Patrick Nshindano disclosed during a joint press briefing at Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya’s office on Tuesday that the online pre-registration exercise kicked off on a successful note.

He said the commission was hoping to capture as many as possible within the stipulated time.

Mr Nshindano has since appealed to political parties to avoid misinforming the public about the online pre-registration process which he said will facilitate quick registration of voters.

He also clarified that there will be a new voters’ card issued with improved security features and that the old one will not be used.