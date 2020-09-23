Proflight To Launch Lusaka-Joburg Flights

Lusaka ~ Wed, 23 Sep 2020

By ZR Reporter

Proflight Zambia will launch four-times-a-week passenger flights to Johannesburg, from Zambia’s Lusaka capital from October 1.

The decision comes barely days after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would reopen its international borders on October 1, 2020, under level 1 of the lockdown.

The airline will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with the addition of twice-weekly cargo flights departing from Lusaka on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Proflight becomes the first in Zambia to ferry passengers and cargo to The City of Gold under the new normal.

“We are excited to announce our new route – Lusaka-Joburg. This is a great opportunity for all citizens in Zambia to travel to Jozi – whether for business or leisure – on our comfortable plane,” said Proflight Zambia Director Flight Operations Captain Josias Walubita.

The first Lusaka-Joburg flight, scheduled for October 1, is already receiving overwhelming response from the public.

“So far, the response from the general public has been great. We have a lot of interest from the public for this route,” he noted.

Capt. Walubita explained that introduction of the Lusaka-Joburg route was an indication of Proflight Zambia’s commitment to growth and regional expansion.

“It’s just plane smart for us to spread our wings from Lusaka to Johannesburg. It’s simply amazing that this expansion allows us to link our esteemed customers to two hives of commercial activity. It is indeed a great achievement and a milestone in our growth as an airliner,” he said.