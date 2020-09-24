Court | HH’s Case Against Me Lacks Sufficient Particulars, Says Nawakwi

Lusaka ~ Thur, 24 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Forum for Democracy and Development leader Ms Edith Nawakwi has submitted before court that the case in which UPND president Mr Hakainde Hichilema sued her for libel lacks sufficient particulars to enable her settle a meaningful defence.

Mr Hichilema has in this case sued Ms Nawakwi over allegations that he sold a house which belonged to Lima Bank in Kabulonga during the privatization programme to himself and further personally benefitted from the sale of other assets.

Ms Nawakwi’s lawyer Mr Chifumu Banda, State Counsel, has filed an affidavit in support of summons for an order for further and better particulars, stating that he authored a letter to Hichilema’s lawyers requesting for further and better particulars because the ones filed before court were not sufficient to enable the defendant to file her defence.

Mr Hichilema has sued Ms Nawakwi, demanding damages for alleged libel following the latter’s appearance on the Hot Seat Programme on Hot FM and Kwithu FM on August 27, 2020 in relation to the acquisition of a house on Servel road in Lusaka.

The opposition leader is also claiming aggravated and exemplary damages and an order directing the defendant to retract the defamatory words and an order of injunction to restrain Ms Nawakwi, her agents, servants and whomsoever from further defaming him or publishing similar defamatory words.

Additionally, Mr Nawakwi is demanding reimbursement of the money expended in mitigating the alleged effect of Ms Nawakwi’s statement towards him.