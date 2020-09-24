Court | Kambwili Lodges Another Complaint Against Magistrate Simusamba

Lusaka ~ Thur, 24 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Opposition National Democratic Congress party president Mr Chishimba Kambwili has lodged yet another complaint at the Judicial Complaints Commission against Lusaka magistrate David Simusamba, stating that the magistrate has expedited his defence in order to imprison him after he refused to bribe him with K360,000.

In this case, Mr Kambwili, who is appearing before magistrate Simusamba, is charged with forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer.

In his letter letter dated 22nd September, 2020, addressed to the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC), Mr Kambwili has complained that magistrate Simusamba has blatantly violated his rights to fair trial including his entitlement to the same facilities the state has had when it took its time of three (3) years to conclude the State’s case.

On Monday, magistrate Simusamba ordered the closure of Kambwili’s defence because his lawyers Musa Mwenye State Counsel, Keith Mweemba and Christopher Mundia were appearing before before other courts.

The lawyer who represented Kambwili from CL Mundia and Company, Jacqueline Lungu, sought an adjournment in the matter but magistrate Simusamba declined and closed the defence.